Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Jet Off To Udaipur For Wedding Festivities; Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Spotted At Airport

Actress Nupur Sanon and playback singer Stebin Ben arrived in Udaipur on January 7, 2026, to begin their wedding celebrations. 

|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 10:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Jet Off To Udaipur For Wedding Festivities; Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Spotted At Airport(Source: X)

Mumbai: Actress Nupur Sanon and playback singer Stebin Ben have jetted off to Udaipur to tie the knot. On Wednesday, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they prepared to leave for the wedding festivities.

 Nupur’s elder sister Kriti, and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia were also seen at the airport leaving for the festivities.

After years of quietly being seen together at family celebrations and festivals, Nupur and Stebin publicly confirmed their relationship in early January 2026 with a romantic engagement announcement.

Stebin proposed to Nupur in a dreamy moment aboard a beautifully decorated yacht, getting down on one knee as performers held up “Will you marry me?” placards in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nupur shared the proposal photos on Instagram with the caption, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say”. She also showcased a striking marquise-cut diamond engagement ring that has drawn plenty of attention online.

Looking mesmerizing in a floral dress, Nupur was seen flaunting her massive engagement ring. In one of the pictures from the post, a female figure was seen hugging the happy couple. Although her face is not visible, it is most likely Kriti showing her excitement for Nupur and Stebin's new journey.

Kriti had also shared the picture from Nupur and Stebin's dreamy proposal on the Stories section of her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ahh, am gonna cry so much!! (sic)".

Stebin keeps joining Nupur's family at numerous events. Recently, Stebin celebrated Christmas with Nupur, Kriti, and their parents. Taking to her Insta, the 'Mimi' actress uploaded some insights into her Christmas celebration.

