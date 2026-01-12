Nupur Sanon x Stebin Ben Wedding: Kriti Sanon’s Sangeet, Haldi And Big-Day Looks Decoded, Minimal Glam Done Right

Nupur Sanon is officially married, and the internet can’t stop talking about the dreamy wedding moments of Kriti Sanon’s younger sister and singer Stebin Ben. The couple tied the knot in a Christian ceremony on January 11, 2026, and while the celebrations were intimate and elegant, it was Kriti’s fashion choices across the festivities that truly stole the spotlight.

From dancing her heart out at the sangeet to keeping it classy at the wedding, Kriti’s looks followed one clear theme, high-glam silhouettes with a refreshingly minimal approach.

Kriti Sanon’s Sangeet Look: Playful, Sparkly And Statement-Making

For the sangeet night, Kriti went all out, without going overboard. She chose a vibrant lehenga by designer Abhinav Mishra, known for his mirror-work magic. The outfit featured a lively mix of colours that instantly stood out under the lights as Kriti performed to multiple songs for her sister.

The kurti-style peplum blouse with spaghetti straps added a modern touch, while shell-shaped tassels at the hemline brought in a playful detail. Crafted using lurex thread, intricate mirror work, and zari embroidery, the lehenga struck the perfect balance between festive and fashionable.

Priced at approximately Rs 2.8 lakh, the ensemble screamed celebration, and honestly, it looked worth every bit.

Kriti Sanon’s Haldi Look: Easy, Breezy And Effortlessly Cool

For the haldi ceremony, Kriti embraced tradition with a relaxed twist. She opted for a classic yellow kurta dress with a flattering V neckline, layered with a golden mirror-work jacket that instantly elevated the look.

Accessories were kept light yet impactful, jhumkis, a delicate ear chain, stacked bangles, and chic sunglasses. Kriti skipped heavy makeup, letting the outfit shine on its own. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, wrapped with a soft pink dupatta that added just the right pop of colour.

The result? A haldi look that felt fresh, comfortable, and quietly glamorous.

Kriti Sanon’s Wedding-Day Look: Chic Blue And Meaningful Fashion

For Nupur and Stebin’s Christian wedding ceremony, Kriti joined the bridesmaids in a striking blue one-shoulder gown that perfectly complemented the elegant setting. The fitted silhouette was flattering without being flashy, staying true to her minimal-glam philosophy.

What made the look even more special was its origin, the gown was from NoBo, the clothing brand run by Nupur Sanon herself. Wearing her sister’s creation on her wedding day added an emotional, personal touch to Kriti’s outfit.

She styled the gown with just a pair of dangling diamond earrings, softly blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a middle-parted messy bun. No drama, no excess, just clean, confident style.

Minimal Fashion Done Right

Across all three events, Kriti Sanon showed how less can truly be more. Her wedding wardrobe wasn’t about overpowering outfits but about thoughtful styling, refined silhouettes, and subtle glam.

In a season full of heavy lehengas and maximalist looks, Kriti’s fashion choices felt refreshingly modern, and proof that effortless elegance always wins.