Nushrratt Bharuccha gets her hair chopped, flaunts new hair colour, check out her cool look: PICS

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha gets her hair chopped, flaunts new hair colour, check out her cool look: PICS

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is giving us major summer style inspiration with her haircut and colour. The actress has got her long tresses chopped in a bob cut and also has red highlights. Fans are also wondering if the ‘Chhorii’ actress’s new hair is for an upcoming film project.

Nushrratt was recently spotted in the city in a cute white one-piece dress while her red-colored hair streaks captured all the limelight. 

Check it out:

The actress also took to her Instagram stories, flaunting her new hairdo and enjoying herself. 

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The movie was immensely loved by the audiences and Nushrratt was credited for her performance and the ability to pull such a strong subject. Before ‘Janhit Mein Jaari', the actress had also stunned the audience with her brilliant performance in content-based films like ‘Chhalaang’ and ‘Chhorii’. 

Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu' and an untitled Pan India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.

