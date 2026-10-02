/Nushrratt Bharuccha injury update: Official statement confirms spine surgery after Bali accident

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha met with an unfortunate accident during a work-cum-holiday trip in Bali, resulting in a spinal fracture. The actor is currently hospitalised on the Indonesian island under medical observation. Following detailed evaluations by doctors, her team confirmed that she will undergo spine surgery in Mumbai.
Releasing an official statement to Zee News Digital regarding her condition, Nushrratt's publicist detailed the situation and requested privacy as medical transport arrangements are finalised:
"Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.
At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.
Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.
We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate."
The medical recovery period is expected to impact Nushrratt’s immediate filming schedule over the coming weeks. Among her upcoming projects is an untitled action film starring Tiger Shroff and directed by Remo D'Souza. The high-octane commercial project, which went on floors in August, also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav. Co-produced by Neeraj Tiwari and Viccky Jain under his new banner VJ Frames, the movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between Nushrratt and Tiger, with her character reported to carry significant narrative weight.
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