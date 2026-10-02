Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Nushrratt Bharuccha injury update: Official statement confirms spine surgery after Bali accident

Nushrratt Bharuccha injury update: Official statement confirms spine surgery after Bali accident

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's team confirmed via an official statement that she suffered a spinal fracture in an accident in Bali and will be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery, with her work commitments paused for her recovery.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha injury update: Official statement confirms spine surgery after Bali accident
Image Credit: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nushrratt Bharuccha injury update: Official statement confirms spine surgery after Bali accident
2
3
4
5