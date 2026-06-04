Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts after viral video from RCB win celebrations sparks controversy: 'It was a puppy crying'

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently became the centre of attention after one of her Instagram Stories went viral and sparked widespread discussion on the internet.

The actress recently took to Instagram to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 victory. While sharing the winning moment, a sound heard in the background of the video raised eyebrows. Several social media users alleged that the clip contained objectionable audio, claiming that alleged moaning sounds could be heard.

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts

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The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress has now broken her silence on the controversy. Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram account on Thursday, Nushrratt shared screenshots from her previous Stories and penned a lengthy note clarifying that the sounds were actually made by a puppy.

She wrote, "Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friend's house and their young puppy was making these crying 'sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle."

She further added, "This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly (sic)."

More about Nushrratt Bharuccha

Earlier, the actress celebrated her 40th birthday on May 17 in a stylish and cheerful manner, surrounded by close friends. Nushrratt took to social media to share a carousel of pictures from her intimate birthday bash. The celebration also marked her reunion with her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' co-star Ishita Raj.

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The two actresses were seen happily posing and dancing together. In the pictures, Nushrratt looked stunning in a bright pink strappy gown. She was seen dancing barefoot and thoroughly enjoying the celebrations.

The birthday party was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

In one of the pictures, the actress was seen dancing her heart out with Mrunal Thakur.

(Inputs from IANS)