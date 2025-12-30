New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited Ujjain to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal ahead of the New Year. On the auspicious occasion of Putrada Ekadashi 2025, the actress participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and offered her prayers.

Nushrratt Bharucha At Mahakal Temple

This marked Nushrratt’s second visit to Baba Mahakal’s abode. During the early morning ritual, she sat in the Nandi Hall, absorbed in prayers and spiritual reflection. The priests presented her with a Mahakal-inscribed stole as prasad, which she received with visible joy and gratitude.

After completing her darshan, Nushrratt expressed her appreciation for the overall arrangements and shared her experience with warmth. She mentioned that despite the presence of a large number of devotees, everything was extremely smooth and well managed. She also shared that seeking Baba Mahakal’s blessings fills her with peace, positivity, and renewed energy.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025

Putrada Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar day (ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Pausha (December–January). This day is also known as Pausha Putrada EkadashiCouples fast on this day and worship the Lord Vishnu for a good son. This day is especially observed by Vaishnavas - followers of Vishnu.

It is believed that women who long for a son, fast and pray to Lord Vishnu on Putrada Ekadashi while couples also worship to the Lord for the well-being of their children.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Projects

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha has carved a strong niche for herself with a diverse body of work across genres. She rose to popularity with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, followed by successful outings such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

In recent years, she earned critical acclaim for her intense performances in content-driven films like Chhorii and Chhorii 2, where she impressed audiences with her powerful portrayal in the horror genre.