Nushrratt Bharucha Meets PM Modi in Delhi, Expresses Gratitude Ahead of ‘Chhorii 2’ Release

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharucha had a heartwarming interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in New Delhi. Known for her raw and unfiltered approach, the actress took a moment to personally thank the Prime Minister for ensuring her safe return from Israel in 2023.

Bharucha was among the civilians stranded in Israel during the 2023 conflict. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she shared that she expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for the government’s swift action and unwavering leadership in bringing back Indian citizens during the crisis.

The two even exchanged a brief conversation in Gujarati, adding a personal touch to their meeting.

Check out her post below:

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharucha is gearing up for the release of Chhorii 2, which hits theatres on April 11. The film is a sequel to the 2021 horror thriller Chhorii.

Her portrayal of Sakshi has left fans eagerly anticipating the chilling and emotional journey that awaits. With early reactions praising her performance for its intensity and emotional depth, Chhorii 2 is expected to be a standout release and a powerful showcase of her talent this year.