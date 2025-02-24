Nutritionist Slams Kajol For Endorsing Harmful Products For Kids; Netizens Say ‘Ye Actors Paise Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Bech Sakte Hai’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has found herself at the centre of controversy after promoting a popular breakfast cereal brand. In a recent social media post, renowned nutritionist Dr Shilpa Arora criticized the actress for endorsing Kellogg’s Chocos, highlighting its potentially harmful ingredients for children.

In a viral Instagram reel, Dr Shilpa Arora called out Kajol for promoting the product, which she claims contains high amounts of sugar, artificial colours, palm oil, and synthetic flavours—ingredients that should ideally be avoided in children’s diets.

“She is saying she feeds this to her kids as well. But she has missed out on reading the ingredients. There is sugar in high quantity, colours, palm oil, artificial flavours—these are things we should definitely not give to our kids,” Dr. Arora stated in her critique.

The video quickly gained traction, with many social media users expressing their disappointment in celebrity endorsements of unhealthy products. Several users commented, “These actors will sell anything for money. Do they even check what they are endorsing?” “Just because a celebrity promotes it, doesn’t mean it’s good for kids.” “Stop blindly believing these ads. Read the labels!”

Many users supported Dr Arora’s stance and urged parents to be more cautious about their children’s diets.

Dr Arora also suggested healthier breakfast options for children, advocating for whole foods such as homemade parathas, fresh fruit, nuts, and traditional Indian breakfasts like poha and idli. She emphasized the importance of natural, unprocessed food over packaged cereals.

As of now, Kajol has not responded to the backlash. However, the debate has once again sparked a discussion on celebrity responsibility when endorsing products, particularly those targeting children.

This controversy raises an important question: Should celebrities be more mindful of the health impact of the products they promote, or is it solely the responsibility of consumers to make informed choices?