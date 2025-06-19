NYC Gets a Dose of Kennedy: Rahul Bhat Arrives for New York Indian Film Festival Nomination

New Delhi: Festival favourite and critically acclaimed Indian actor Rahul Bhat is all set to attend the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), where he’s in the running for Best Actor for his gripping performance in Kennedy. Directed by auteur Anurag Kashyap, the noir thriller has already created ripples on the global festival circuit — from Cannes to global showcases — and will now be part of NYIFF’s stellar lineup.

Bhat’s performance in Kennedy has been widely applauded for its haunting intensity and layered depth, earning him accolades and devoted fans along the way. While the film has wowed audiences internationally, Indian fans are still eagerly awaiting a domestic release. Both Kashyap and Bhat have expressed frustration over the ongoing delay, which has only heightened anticipation.

The actor recently landed in New York and marked the moment with a post on social media, writing:

"Brace yourself NYC, Kennedy is here."

Ahead of the festival, Bhat also shared a touching fan message that reflects the emotional resonance his performance has had with audiences. The note read:

"From the moment we met at #iffigoa I knew I met someone special... The peak was when I saw him in Cannes... Rahul has made it then and since never turned back... An exciting career in the glimpse of an eye... All my blessings. Keep shining. Story to be continued."

The heartfelt message, originally posted on Instagram, captures what many fans feel about Bhat’s steady rise in the world of independent and arthouse cinema, particularly through his collaborations with Kashyap.

Joining Bhat in the spotlight at NYIFF is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, also nominated for Best Actor, and Anurag Kashyap, nominated for Best Director — underscoring Kennedy’s powerful presence at this year’s festival.

Meanwhile, Bhat is also making moves beyond Indian cinema. He is preparing for his Hollywood debut with Lost and Found in Kumbh, which he presented at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival — marking another major leap in his evolving international career.

With a string of acclaimed performances and bold film choices, Rahul Bhat continues to redefine what it means to be a modern Indian actor on the global stage.