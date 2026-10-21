New Delhi: Popular television actress Nyrraa M Banerji makes history as the first Indian actress to be AI-cast in a web series, portraying the nine avatars of Goddess Durga in 'DEVI: The Nine Astras'. The ambitious project brings together Indian mythology and the use of artificial intelligence, offering audiences a unique way to experience the divine feminine.
For Nyrraa, who has been a lifelong devotee of Maa Aadi Shakti, the project holds a deeply personal significance. The series celebrates the divine energy, strength, courage and grace associated with the nine manifestations of the Goddess.
DEVI: The Nine Astras represents an intersection of Indian cultural storytelling and emerging technology. By using AI as a creative tool, the project explores new possibilities for presenting mythology to contemporary audiences while retaining the spiritual essence of its subject.
The series places the nine avatars of Goddess Durga at the centre of its narrative, celebrating the different dimensions of feminine power.
DEVI: The Nine Astras is available for streaming on YouTube.
The auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri was celebrated this year from October 11 to October 19, with Dussehra marked on the 20th, while Vijayadashami and murti Visarjan being marked by Bengalis on the 21st as per tithi rituals.
The 9 days of festivity keep the nation gripped in high gusto and fervour. Some observe fasts, visit goddess temples, pandal hopping and take part in Garba and Dandiya dance performances. The festival of Sharad Navratri and Durga Puja coincide, making it a grand cultural confluence for all.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.