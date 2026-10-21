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  • /Nyrraa M Banerji in AI-cast web-series 'DEVI: The Nine Astras' as Goddess Durga's 9 avatars

Nyrraa M Banerji in AI-cast web-series 'DEVI: The Nine Astras' as Goddess Durga's 9 avatars

DEVI: The Nine Astras - The series places the nine avatars of Goddess Durga at the centre of its narrative, celebrating the different dimensions of feminine power. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Nyrraa M Banerji in AI-cast web-series 'DEVI: The Nine Astras' as Goddess Durga's 9 avatars
Image Credit: Instagram/@nyrraabanerji

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Nyrraa M Banerji in AI-cast web-series 'DEVI: The Nine Astras' as Goddess Durga's 9 avatars
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