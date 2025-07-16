Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932491https://zeenews.india.com/people/nysa-and-orry-do-the-pehla-tu-duja-tu-viral-dance-step-from-ajay-devgns-son-of-sardaar-2-internet-is-in-splits-watch-2932491.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
NYSA DEVGAN

Nysa And Orry Do The 'Pehla Tu, Duja Tu' Viral Dance Step From Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2, Internet Is In Splits - Watch

Ajay Devgn's ‘finger dance’ step from the Son of Sardaar 2 track Pehla Tu is going viral. Daughter Nysa Devgan and Orry's recreational video breaks internet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nysa And Orry Do The 'Pehla Tu, Duja Tu' Viral Dance Step From Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2, Internet Is In Splits - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardaar 2' is making noise ahead of its release and what best that his daughter Nysa joining in the viral dance trend from one of its songs. So, netizens had a field day after Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Nysa Devgan recreated the hook step (finger dance step) from 'Pehla Tu, Duja Tu' song which has become the talk of the town.

Nysa Devgan And Orry's Video

Orry shared the video on his Instagram with a funny caption reading:She dint even have to learn the dance !!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Many commented on the video post. One person wrote: How do you come up with this ?? Like do you share the viral reels to her. Another one said: for the first time it looks orry has been held hostage!!

When Kajol Reacted To The Song

In her recent interview with Miss Malini, Kajol burst into laughter as she took a playful dig at her husband’s dancing skills. “Like I said, Ajay Devgn is one of the best dancers that we have the industry because he is the only person now who is able to dance with his fingers now,” she joked.

Kajol added, “Pehle hua karta tha ki chalke aate hai, music uske hisab se banta tha abhi unglyo se karte hai. He is one of the smartest dancers that we have in the film industry.”

About Son Of Sardaar 2

The Pehla Tu Duja Tu dance move has got internet in splits already, with many comparing it with Ajay Devgn's earlier track 'Dhoom Dhaam' from Yami Gautam-starrer Action Jackson. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy and is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK