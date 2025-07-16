New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardaar 2' is making noise ahead of its release and what best that his daughter Nysa joining in the viral dance trend from one of its songs. So, netizens had a field day after Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Nysa Devgan recreated the hook step (finger dance step) from 'Pehla Tu, Duja Tu' song which has become the talk of the town.

Nysa Devgan And Orry's Video

Orry shared the video on his Instagram with a funny caption reading:She dint even have to learn the dance !!

Many commented on the video post. One person wrote: How do you come up with this ?? Like do you share the viral reels to her. Another one said: for the first time it looks orry has been held hostage!!

When Kajol Reacted To The Song

In her recent interview with Miss Malini, Kajol burst into laughter as she took a playful dig at her husband’s dancing skills. “Like I said, Ajay Devgn is one of the best dancers that we have the industry because he is the only person now who is able to dance with his fingers now,” she joked.

Kajol added, “Pehle hua karta tha ki chalke aate hai, music uske hisab se banta tha abhi unglyo se karte hai. He is one of the smartest dancers that we have in the film industry.”

About Son Of Sardaar 2

The Pehla Tu Duja Tu dance move has got internet in splits already, with many comparing it with Ajay Devgn's earlier track 'Dhoom Dhaam' from Yami Gautam-starrer Action Jackson. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy and is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles,