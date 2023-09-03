Nysa Devga Seen In Serious Mood, No-Glam Look After Late Night Party

New Delhi: Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is an internet sensation. Nysa, who is currently studying and lives overseas, often hits the limelight for her party photos and videos. She has often been spotted partying in the company of her close friends.

The starkid was captured by the shutterbugs after a late-night party. However, this time, she had ditched a glam look and opted for a casual look. Nysa doned a blue crop top teamed with denim shorts and tan orange flats and had her half-hair tied with a pink clip. However, she was seen in a serious mood and did not smile for the camerapersons. She went straight for her car and left the venue without posing for the cameras.

Take a look at the video shared from a pap account from last night.



A few weeks back, Nysa was spotted by paps at singer AP Dhillon's party and the girl caught the attention with her glam look. She donned a puffed-sleeved neon green flowy top and white pants and had her make-up on point. However, just when she came out from the restaurant with a friend and walked towards her car, she almost tripped and twisted her ankle. But the girl managed to get in pretty well.

Even before she made her entry into the showbiz and glamour industry, Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is rumoured to be dating Vedant Mahajan, who hosts extravagant parties under his event management company.