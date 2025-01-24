Nysa Devgn Trolled For Her ‘Mean’ Expression After Clicking A Picture With A Fan

Mumbai: Nysa Devgn, daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is once again under the radar of social media trolls. Known for attracting attention during her public appearances, Nysa recently faced backlash after her reaction at the special screening of Sky Force, where she was present to support Veer Pahariya on his Bollywood debut.

During the event, a fan requested a picture with Nysa, to which she obliged with a warm smile. However, as she walked away, her expression shifted to a straight face, a moment that trolls quickly noticed and labelled as “mean.” Social media users criticized her reaction, with some calling her behaviour unkind despite agreeing to the photo.



This isn’t the first time Nysa has been subjected to online criticism. Her mother, Kajol, has previously addressed the issue of trolling and how it impacts her children. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed, “I do talk to my kids, Nysa (20) and Yug (12), about trolling and tell them that the only thing they can do is take it with a pinch of salt. I mean, how much of these trolls can you take seriously? Or how will you respond to everything? Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain (Every day, something new is said).”

Despite being trolled frequently, Nysa continues to make public appearances, often supporting her friends and family within the industry. However, such incidents highlight the pressure faced by star kids who are constantly scrutinised for their every action.

Nysa Devgn’s incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by celebrity kids in navigating public life under the relentless gaze of social media. While criticism over something as fleeting as an expression might seem excessive, it sheds light on the trolling culture that spares no one in the entertainment world.