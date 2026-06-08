Objectify, Apologise, Repeat: Pranit More, Peddi, and Apoorva Mukhija's 'India's Got Latent' row - When will the cycle of sexism and normalised misogyny stop?

Directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, Peddi hit theatres on June 5, 2026, with expectations running high among viewers because of the first-time on-screen pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan. Not only that, but Ram Charan's epic transformation for the role also generated significant buzz. However, the sports drama soon became embroiled in a major controversy involving the objectification of its lead actress. The film has now reignited a fierce nationwide debate around the persistent objectification of women in Indian entertainment and the industry's continued failure to move beyond it.

Common objectification of women in the entertainment industry

Much of the criticism centres on the film's first half. Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, is introduced through a sequence that focuses on sexualised shots of her body. For viewers, the message was clear: the audience is encouraged to consume the character visually before being allowed to see her as a person.

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The controversy only deepens from there. In one scene, the male lead forcibly kisses Achiyyamma during a power outage. Rather than being treated as a serious violation, the incident is largely brushed aside and even justified within the narrative as something harmless or romantic. This is despite Achiyyamma explicitly saying, "Ek ladki ki marzi ke bina use chhute nahi, pata nahi hai kya tujhe?" ("Don't you know that you shouldn't touch a girl without her consent?")

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Peddi, the male protagonist, justifies his actions with a line: "Koi pyaar ka izhaar phoolon se karta hai, koi pyaar bhara khat likhta hai, toh koi tohfa dekar karta hai. Par yeh Peddi sirf chhu kar hi pyaar karna jaanta hai." ("Some express their love with flowers, some through heartfelt letters, and some with gifts. But this Peddi only knows how to express love through touch.")

The issue isn't simply that the scene exists; it's that these portrayals risk normalising behaviour that disregards consent, presenting actions that resemble harassment as romantic, playful, or acceptable. At a time when conversations around consent are more prominent than ever, this aspect fails to work, as reducing a female lead to a collection of body parts completely undermines any attempt to present the male protagonist as a respectable community hero.

This has become increasingly common in the entertainment industry, and before long, we may find ourselves normalising jokes that devalue women.

Comedian Pranit More's controversy

Other incidents include Comedian Pranit More recently faced significant backlash following a crowd-work performance in which a male audience member shared a story about dating a woman and crudely implied that he intended to "recover" the cost of a Rs 370 chicken biryani from her. Rather than challenging the remark or questioning its underlying misogyny, More laughed and dismissed it as "Peak Gurgaon content," validating the joke in front of a live audience.

Apoorva Mukhija's controversy

A similar conversation emerged around content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija following the controversy surrounding her appearance on India's Got Latent. During the show, a male contestant made a vulgar and misogynistic remark directed at her, one so distasteful that it is not worth repeating here.

Speaking to Yuvaa, Mukhija reflected on the public response and expressed frustration at the lack of scrutiny directed toward the man who made the sexist remark to which she had responded.

During the interview, she said, "Is this the first time in this country where there hasn't been an outrage against a man who did a woman wrong? It's not. It is not unheard of. It is not unusual. I was really angry about it. I was angry that why was the news not posting about that? Why were the papers not posting about that? Why were the posts not targeting that man?"

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Her comments raise a broader question: has the objectification and casual disrespect of women become so common that public outrage is no longer directed at those responsible? If such incidents continue to be treated as normal, there is a risk that these attitudes will become further rooted in mainstream culture.

Responses and Apologies from the Individuals Involved

However, the only "positive" to emerge from the controversy was that director Bucchi Babu later issued an apology, stating that he has "immense respect for women." In his statement, he said, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

A similar response came from comedian Pranit More following criticism over a crowdwork clip that circulated online. Addressing the controversy, he wrote: "The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

Also Read | Peddi director Buchi Babu apologises amid Janhvi Kapoor objectification row, promises changes in film

More stated that the video had been removed from all platforms to avoid amplifying or normalising such views. He also noted, "I'll take this lesson forward. I am human and like anyone else, I'm constantly learning."

Do Sexist Remarks Only Become "Wrong” After Public Backlash?

These apologies raise an uncomfortable question: have misogynistic remarks and the objectification of women become so common that recognising them as harmful now requires public backlash? When creators say they have "heard the feedback" or that they are "learning," it prompts a broader reflection on why such criticism is needed in the first place. Does it really take widespread outrage to acknowledge that a sexist comment is inappropriate, or that reducing women to objects for humour and entertainment is harmful?

Repetition: When Accountability Becomes a Cycle Instead of a Lesson

This pattern is not new. In male-centric films like Animal, similar concerns around the portrayal and objectification of women were already widely debated and criticised. Yet, instead of leading to meaningful change, the same issues seem to resurface in different forms across cinema and digital content. If earlier controversies did not prompt reflection or restraint, it raises the question of whether anything is truly being learned at all, or whether the cycle simply continues: objectify, face backlash, apologise, and repeat.

Even today, casual jokes and offhand remarks about women in online spaces and entertainment continue to normalise the same attitudes that have long been challenged.

When patterns like these keep repeating despite repeated criticism, it becomes harder to see apologies as progress and easier to see them as part of the cycle itself. So the question remains: when will it stop?