New Delhi: Famous Odia television actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar. The 23-year-old was staying with her live-in partner Santosh Patra. The actress's father suspects foul play and alleged that Patra has a role to play in her death.

ODIA TV ACTRESS SUICIDE CASE

According to a senior police officer, a case of unnatural death has been registered in the matter. "Our calls to her on Saturday went unanswered. Later, Santosh broke the news to us. We came to know from the landlord of the house that Santosh and Rashmi lived as husband-wife. We had no idea about that," her father said.

Ojha's father told media persons that he was informed about her death by her live-in partner Santosh Patra.

RASHMIREKHA OJHA'S SUICIDE NOTE

According to Orissapost.com, police recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Miss you baba, I will miss you a lot from up there. I am a very bad daughter," read a line from her note.

"The 23-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented home on the night of June 18. The police are waiting for her post-mortem report to arrive. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death," the DCP told PTI.

Ojha, who hailed from Jagatsinghpur district, shot to fame in the Odia television industry with her role in the daily soap 'Kemiti Kahibi Kaha'.

(With PTI inputs)