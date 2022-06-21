NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIREKHA OJHA SUICIDE

TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha's suicide note reads, 'I am a bad daughter'; father suspects foul play

Rashmirekha Ojha's suicide case: Odia actress's father told media persons that he was informed about her death by her live-in partner Santosh Patra. Rashmirekha hailed from Jagatsinghpur district, and shot to fame with her role in a daily soap titled 'Kemiti Kahibi Kaha'. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha's suicide note reads, 'I am a bad daughter'; father suspects foul play

New Delhi: Famous Odia television actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar. The 23-year-old was staying with her live-in partner Santosh Patra. The actress's father suspects foul play and alleged that Patra has a role to play in her death.

ODIA TV ACTRESS SUICIDE CASE

According to a senior police officer, a case of unnatural death has been registered in the matter. "Our calls to her on Saturday went unanswered. Later, Santosh broke the news to us. We came to know from the landlord of the house that Santosh and Rashmi lived as husband-wife. We had no idea about that," her father said.

Ojha's father told media persons that he was informed about her death by her live-in partner Santosh Patra.

RASHMIREKHA OJHA'S SUICIDE NOTE

According to Orissapost.com, police recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Miss you baba, I will miss you a lot from up there. I am a very bad daughter," read a line from her note.

"The 23-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented home on the night of June 18. The police are waiting for her post-mortem report to arrive. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death," the DCP told PTI.

Ojha, who hailed from Jagatsinghpur district, shot to fame in the Odia television industry with her role in the daily soap 'Kemiti Kahibi Kaha'. 

(With PTI inputs)

Rashmirekha Ojha suicideOdia TV actress deadRashmirekha Ojha diesOdisha actressRashmirekha Ojha deathRashmirekha Ojha suicide letter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
DNA Video
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
DNA Video
DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives
DNA Video
DNA: Whiskey War -- Story of the world's most humble war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bharat bandh against Agnipath Scheme flopped
DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?