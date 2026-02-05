OG ‘Ramba Ho’ dancer Kalpana Iyer praises Nora Fatehi, reflects on changing role of dancers in Bollywood

New Delhi: Veteran dancer-actress Kalpana Iyer, best remembered for the iconic number Ramba Ho Ho Ho from the 1981 film Armaan, has reflected on the changing position of dancers in the Indian film industry while praising global star Nora Fatehi for redefining success beyond Bollywood.

Speaking about the evolution of dance culture in cinema in a podcast, Kalpana recalled a time when dancers were celebrated for individual moments rather than sustained careers. “Until they started happening, she was the queen,” Kalpana said while acknowledging how Nora Fatehi once occupied a unique space in popular dance culture. She further noted that Nora’s ability to build a career independent of films marked a major shift for performers. “She doesn’t depend only on movies. She’s smart enough to take the decision,” Kalpana added

Kalpana highlighted how Nora Fatehi expanded the ecosystem for dancers by moving beyond Hindi cinema into global pop culture. Over the years, Nora has performed on international stages, collaborated with global artists such as Jason Derulo (Snake), Rayvanny (Tetema), and Shenseea (Just A Girl), and appeared at major international award ceremonies. Her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon marked her first American television appearance, cementing her position as a global performer.

The journey continues with Nora recently announcing an upcoming international collaboration with David Guetta and Ciara for the track Firestarter.

Kalpana’s remarks come at a time when she herself is witnessing renewed popularity. Recently, a video of her recreating her famous Ramba Ho Ho Ho dance at a family wedding went viral on social media, evoking nostalgia among fans. Sharing the clip, Kalpana wrote in the caption, “Grateful for all the love, kindness and blessings to each one of you forever.”

In the video, Kalpana is seen performing the signature steps in a purple silk sari paired with a black-and-gold blouse as guests cheer her on during the wedding celebrations.

The song has also found new resonance with younger audiences after being referenced in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar, introducing Kalpana Iyer’s work to a fresh generation and bringing her legacy back into popular conversation.

About Kalpana Iyer

Kalpana Iyer rose to prominence with her memorable dance numbers in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Bade Dilwala, Hum Paanch, Laadla and Anjaam. She is also remembered for her role as Sangeeta in Hum Saath Saath Hain, where she played one of Reema Lagoo’s close friends.

She reportedly left Bollywood in 1999 and later moved to Dubai.