OG ‘Ramba Ho Ho Ho’ girl Kalpana Iyer recreates iconic dance at Family wedding in new Dhurandhar song, video goes viral

New Delhi: Veteran actor and dancer Kalpana Iyer, who featured in the iconic song Ramba Ho Ho Ho sung by Usha Uthup and composed by Bappi Lahiri, has recreated her famous dance in a new video from a family wedding that is now going viral and leaving fans nostalgic.

The Ramba Ho Ho Ho song was originally picturised on Kalpana Iyer in the 1981 film Armaan.

Sharing the clip online, Kalpana expressed her gratitude in the caption, writing, “Grateful for all the love, kindness and blessings to each one of you forever.”

The OG Kalpana Iyer dancing to Ramba Ho. Pure joy. pic.twitter.com/q8yYEstKJv — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 30, 2026

In the video, Kalpana is seen performing during the wedding celebrations, draped in a purple silk sari paired with a black-and-gold blouse. She gracefully recreates the signature steps from Ramba Ho Ho Ho as the audience cheers for her.

The track has once again found love among the younger generation. It recently gained renewed attention after being referenced in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar. The mention introduced the song to a new audience and brought Kalpana Iyer’s work back into popular conversation.

About Kalpana Iyer

Kalpana Iyer rose to prominence with her memorable dance numbers in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Bade Dilwala, Hum Paanch, Laadla and Anjaam. She is also remembered for her role as Sangeeta in Hum Saath Saath Hain, where she played one of Reema Lagoo’s close friends.

Kalpana Iyer reportedly left Bollywood in 1999 and moved to Dubai.

Dhurandhar on OTT

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has now been released on OTT after taking the box office by storm.

The film follows the story of an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks based in Lyari. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun in key roles.

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian operative who embeds himself within Pakistan’s criminal underworld and political system. His character infiltrates a gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

The film ends on a cliffhanger, with the makers confirming a sequel. Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to release in March 2026.