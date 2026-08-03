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  • /OG 'Sita' Dipika Chikliya responds to comparison with Sai Pallavi: 'Have made such an impact on...'

OG 'Sita' Dipika Chikliya responds to comparison with Sai Pallavi: 'Have made such an impact on...'

Veteran actress Dipika Chikliya addressed the online backlash surrounding Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, attributing public hesitation to nostalgic love for the original 1987 cast while praising Pallavi’s acting talents.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
OG 'Sita' Dipika Chikliya responds to comparison with Sai Pallavi: 'Have made such an impact on...'
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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