Oh stop! Disha Patani breaks internet in her pop pink bodycon dress, sizzling pic goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani is known for her gorgeous looks and svelte figure. She is fit and fab - thanks to her workout regime and regular gymming routine. Social media sensation that she is, the actress decided to drop a lit picture of hers with a dash of pop pink.

Disha Patani took to Instagram and posted a picture in a bodycon dress looking simply jaw-dropping. And for all we know, the picture went viral with as many as 1,118,751 likes on it already. Take a look:

The stunner enjoys over 41.1 million users on Instagram alone and often her posts break the internet. Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.