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Oliver Tree dies at 32 in Brazil helicopter crash; six killed in mid-air collision

Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree was among six people killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation and claimed the lives of all those on board.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Oliver Tree dies at 32 in Brazil helicopter crash; six killed in mid-air collision
Image Credit: (Image: @olivertree/Instagram)

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