Olivia Rodrigo says she no longer needs heartbreak to write hit songs
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her upcoming album marks a major shift from her signature heartbreak anthems. The global pop star says she wanted to prove that great music can come from happiness and self-discovery, not just pain and heartbreak.
- Olivia Rodrigo says she wanted to prove she doesn't need to be "miserable" to write songs she loves.
- Her new album is inspired by real-life experiences and emotions.
- The singer also opened up about how growing up in the spotlight has left her feeling both mature and emotionally stunted.
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Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has taken it up on herself to prove that good art doesn’t always necessarily demand suffering. The singer wants to prove she doesn't "have to be miserable" to write a good song, reports ‘Female First UK’. The 23-year-old singer has enjoyed huge success with break-up songs over recent years, but Olivia's new album, ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’, is different from her previous releases.
The singer who is rumoured to have split from actor Louis Partridge last year, said on the Popcast podcast, "As someone who was very known for writing breakup songs and being angry and sad, I wanted to prove to myself that I didn’t have to be miserable to write a song that I liked”.
Olivia also explained that You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love reflects real-life events and real-life feelings.
The singer said, "For the most part, it is chronological and in the order in which it happened in my life and it’s the first time that’s happened. I write songs to process my feelings, so every day when I come and I sit at the piano or I go to the studio, it’s like, ‘What is burning in me to say right now?’".
Olivia also revealed that her original plans for the album evolved. She said, "I was always kind of curious about trying to mine these more depressing feelings out of these love songs. I think initially, I thought that was what the record was going to be, just all love songs but trying to inject some sadness into them. And then obviously sadness in a real or more whole way crept its way into the end”.
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As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Olivia previously claimed that fame has "stunted" her development. The singer has enjoyed huge success in recent years, but Olivia feels that growing up in the public eye has had a detrimental impact on her.
Olivia told the Guardian newspaper, "Nobody can be perfect, ever. It’s so funny because I am so strait-laced. But it’s hard. I feel super mature in some ways and super stunted in others because of how I’ve grown up”.
“I have such curiosity to learn and grow and experience things, and how am I ever going to learn if I can’t make a mistake in the privacy of my own life?”, she added.
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