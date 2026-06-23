/Om Puri’s first wife Seema Kapoor recalls his extramarital affair, pain of losing a child

New Delhi: Late legendary actor Om Puri's wife Seema Kapoor recently opened up on her troubled marriage, divorce and the pain of losing a child. In her latest interview with Hindi Rush, she shared her journey and what impact did Puri's alleged affair have on their personal life.
Seema Kapoor shared how she found out about Om Puri's alleged affair during the time she was expecting their first child. She revealed about having decided to leave him and go back to her mother’s home in Rajasthan. According to her, the physical distance eventually widened the emotional gap between the couple.
She shared, "unfortunately kya hua ki baccha mera nahi bach paya. Woh uss samay mere liye bahut precious tha. Kyunki Puri sahab ab laut ke aane wale nahi the. Main zindagi mein kabhi shaadi karne wali nahi thi. Toh woh baccha tha aur woh nahi hua (unfortunately, my child did not survive. At that time, that child was very precious to me because Puri Sahab was not going to return to my life, and I was never going to marry again. That child was important to me, and it did not survive).
Being emotionally devasted by the personal loss, she write letters addressed to the child she had lost - and that's how she came to terms with her tragedy.
Seema Kapoor added how her family, including actor Annu Kapoor wanted to take legal action against late Om Puri. However, she refused.
"Saare log yeh chahte the, khaas taur se Annu bhai kyunki woh mujhe bahut pyaar karte hai. Woh mujhe dukh mein nahi dekh sakte thay. Isliye woh ladna chahte the, kanooni ladai ladna chahte the. Lekin main kisi tarah ki ladai nahi ladna chahti thi," she said.
Seema shared that her decision to move to Rajasthan got Nandita closer to Puri. After losing her child, Puri served divorce papers to her, adding more to her woes.
Om Puri was first married to Seema Kapoor in 1991, but they separated after less than a year. He later married Nandita Kapoor in 1993, but their 20-year marriage ended in a bitter separation in 2013.
Seema revealed, Puri reached out to her after many years and apologised. He called her before one of his surgeries in London as he was uncertain whether he would survive.
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