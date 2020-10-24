हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandes

OMG! Jacqueline Fernandes's dreamy topless photoshoot on hitting 46 mn mark on Instagram has got internet tripping

Jackky can be seen holding a bunch of flowers while she looks extremely gorgeous in white flowy background. Take a look here: 

OMG! Jacqueline Fernandes&#039;s dreamy topless photoshoot on hitting 46 mn mark on Instagram has got internet tripping
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandes sure knows how to amp up her style. She recently hit 46 million mark on Instagram and thanked her followers with a jaw-dropping photoshoot posing topless. 

Jackky can be seen holding a bunch of flowers while she looks extremely gorgeous in white flowy background. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

46 million 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you, thank you 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

The stunning photoshoot has gone viral on the internet. 

On the work front, Jacqueline was seen in Mrs Serial Killer - a Netflix original. It was written-directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. The film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles while Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie makes her acting debut in a pivotal part.

She has action thriller 'Attack' in her kitty. It is written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham. It features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

 

