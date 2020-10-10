OMG! Mouni Roy is breaking the internet with her hotness in these dreamy pics from Maldives

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star, Mouni Roy is chilling at the picturesque Maldives and internet has got no chills. An avid Instagrammer that she is, Mouni posted a series of her dreamy splendid vacay pictures and it has already raised the temperatures online.

Dressed in black and white Zebra prints flowy dress, do not miss out on reading Mouni Roy's thoughtful captions:

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.