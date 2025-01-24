New Delhi: TOne of the most-awaited series Paatal Lok Season 2 opened to rave reviews. The Prime Video original has won the hearts of viewers worldwide, with its gritty narrative and unforgettable characters leaving audiences hooked. As fans celebrate the show’s gripping storytelling, Amul has joined the bandwagon with their latest topical that adds a buttery twist to the hype.

The poster cheekily asks, “Iske Ahlaawa Aur Kya?”, perfectly summing up the show’s irresistible charm. The tagline, Amul: Lok-priya Snack, playfully ties the tribute to the cult hit’s massive popularity.

Even Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the unforgettable Hathiram Chaudhary, couldn’t resist the love. Sharing the topical on Instagram, he quipped, “Itna bhi maska nahi lagana tha Hathi Ram ko, Amul India, nahi toh aur jyada mota ho jaayega!” His heartfelt caption, “I melted like makhan looking at this! Thank you for the love, this one’s special,” reflects the widespread adoration for the show and Amul’s tribute.

Prime Video’s Paatal Lok continues to create waves, blending sharp social commentary with edge-of-the-seat drama. With Amul now joining the celebration, the show’s impact has extended beyond screens, making Paatal Lok a phenomenon in the world of Indian entertainment.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, and written, created, and executively produced by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz Production and Eunoia Films. This season boasts a stellar cast, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag in the lead roles. Paatal Lok Season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



