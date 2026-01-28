Mumbai: There's no doubt that Arijit Singh broke the hearts of millions of fans when he announced his decision to step back from playback singing. For many, his voice has been the soundtrack to love stories, heartbreaks, and countless late-night drives, making the news feel deeply personal for many. Soon after he made the announcement, fellow singers and musicians began sharing how much he has meant to them, not just as an artist, but as a person.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recalled her early encounters with musician Arijit Singh, hours after the popular singer announced that he is stepping back from playback singing.

The 'Mast Magan' singer took to her X account to share a post reflecting on the time when Arijit was still starting out and how his nature remained the same even after he became a big name in Bollywood.

Sripaada first met Singh when he recorded her for Pritam, before he rose to mainstream prominence. In her post, she expressed how, even back then, he was calm and focused, and how success did not change him later. She also mentioned that she always felt he worked from a "higher calling" and that his path in music felt "divine."

"I remember meeting Arijit when he recorded me for Pritam sir, and I remember telling him how he was not yet ruling Bollywood or anything, Tum Hi Ho hadn't released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in-demand singer, and nothing had changed. He is one of my favorite musicians, singers, and overall, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across," she said.

"I always felt he is someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine," she added.

Chinmayi and Arijit have worked together on songs like 'Mast Magan' from '2 States,' 'Sooiyan Si from Guddu Rangeela,' and 'Piya Tu Piya' from 'Dongri Ka Raja.'

Arijit Singh surprised fans on Tuesday when he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey.

In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

Arijit Singh is also a composer, music producer, and instrumentalist. He started his career on the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005 and made his Hindi film debut with 'Phir Mohabbat' from Murder 2 in 2011. Later, he went on to become a household name after 'Tum Hi Ho' from 'Aashiqui 2' in 2013 and continued to sing multiple hits loved by people of all ages.