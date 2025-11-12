Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for her brother Aryan Khan.

In her sweet note, she expressed her deep affection for him. Marking the special occasion, Suhana declared that she loves Aryan the most, giving a glimpse into their close sibling bond. Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared an adorable picture of herself with Aryan.

The image captures her hugging her brother as they pose together, radiating warmth and affection. Aryan looked dapper in a black leather jacket, while Suhana exuded charm in a yellow outfit, flashing her radiant smile for the camera. For the caption, the proud sister simply wrote, “Happpppy Birthday love youuu most,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Interestingly, Suhana Khan shares a very close bond with her brother, Aryan Khan. The siblings have always been supportive of each other, and Suhana even cheered for him when he made his directorial debut with the show, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

In September, Suhana Khan called her brother Aryan Khan “number 1” following the success of his directorial debut. She took to Instagram to share a picture with Aryan, followed by a throwback photo of a young Aryan with their father, Shah Rukh Khan. Her post also featured a poster of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood along with a short clip from one of the scenes from the show.

Suhana wrote in the caption, “Always been number 1.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, turned a year older on November 12. On his special day, he received sweet shout-outs from his friends in the industry and celebrities.

Wishing the star kid, actor Rajat Bedi penned a sweet poem that read, “A Star was born, a spark so bright, who turns each dream into pure light. With vision, fire, and heart so true, The world feels bigger, thanks to you. May joy and love be yours today, As candles glow and hearts all say—Happy Birthday Aryan, shining one, Your journey’s only just begun. Now this little part of my life is called Happiness.”