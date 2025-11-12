Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983332https://zeenews.india.com/people/on-aryan-khans-birthday-proud-sis-suhana-khans-wish-for-brother-is-adorbs-2983332.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ARYAN KHAN

On Aryan Khan's Birthday, Proud Sis Suhana Khan's Wish For Brother Is Adorbs!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for her brother Aryan Khan.

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 02:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On Aryan Khan's Birthday, Proud Sis Suhana Khan's Wish For Brother Is Adorbs!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for her brother Aryan Khan.

In her sweet note, she expressed her deep affection for him. Marking the special occasion, Suhana declared that she loves Aryan the most, giving a glimpse into their close sibling bond. Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared an adorable picture of herself with Aryan.

The image captures her hugging her brother as they pose together, radiating warmth and affection. Aryan looked dapper in a black leather jacket, while Suhana exuded charm in a yellow outfit, flashing her radiant smile for the camera. For the caption, the proud sister simply wrote, “Happpppy Birthday love youuu most,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, Suhana Khan shares a very close bond with her brother, Aryan Khan. The siblings have always been supportive of each other, and Suhana even cheered for him when he made his directorial debut with the show, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

In September, Suhana Khan called her brother Aryan Khan “number 1” following the success of his directorial debut. She took to Instagram to share a picture with Aryan, followed by a throwback photo of a young Aryan with their father, Shah Rukh Khan. Her post also featured a poster of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood along with a short clip from one of the scenes from the show.

Suhana wrote in the caption, “Always been number 1.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, turned a year older on November 12. On his special day, he received sweet shout-outs from his friends in the industry and celebrities.

Wishing the star kid, actor Rajat Bedi penned a sweet poem that read, “A Star was born, a spark so bright, who turns each dream into pure light. With vision, fire, and heart so true, The world feels bigger, thanks to you. May joy and love be yours today, As candles glow and hearts all say—Happy Birthday Aryan, shining one, Your journey’s only just begun. Now this little part of my life is called Happiness.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

upsc cse mains result
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Of PDF Here
Pakistan ISI Spy Network
Russia Catches Pak Red-Handed, Busts ISI Plot To Steal India’s S-400 Secrets
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Changing Terror Pattern - Did Probe Reveal Suspected Pak Links?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Similar Attacks, Different Stands: How US Backs Pak Over India On Terrorism
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast
Delhi Blast: From Reasons To Details of Bomb - What Are Initial Findings?
j&k LG manoj sinha
Jammu-Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review in Srinagar
Xi Jinping
Shanghai's Streets Fall Silent: Anatomy Of A Crackdown
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Poll: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan - Strengths And Weaknesses | A Comparison
China
Diaspora Defiance: How China Hunts Uyghurs Across Borders
Jammu and Kashmir
How A Poster Praising Jaish In J&K Led To Multi-State Probe, Arrest Of Doctors