Mumbai: Actor Rajat Bedi marked Aryan Khan’s birthday with a touching tribute on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt poem, he praised the young star’s vision, spirit, and potential, calling him a “spark so bright” and expressing that his journey has “only just begun.” Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajat posted a photo featuring him and Aryan. For the caption, he wrote, “A Star was born, a spark so bright, who turns each dream into pure light. With vision, fire, and heart so true, The world feels bigger, thanks to you.”

“May joy and love be yours today, As candles glow and hearts all say—Happy Birthday Aryan, shining one, Your journey’s only just begun. Now this little part of my life is called Happiness.”

In the image, Rajat and Aryan can be seen twinning in black outfits.

Rajat Bedi recently made his comeback in the industry with “The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” directed by Aryan Khan. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix show also featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

Ever since the show’s release, Rajat Bedi has been praising Aryan Khan on multiple occasions, lauding his vision and creativity as a director. In September, Rajat posted a heartfelt post calling Shah Rukh Khan’s son an ‘angel.’ His post read, “When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like.”

Rajat Bedi, son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi and grandson of Rajinder Singh Bedi, is known for his roles in films like “Karan Arjun,” “International Khiladi,” and “Koi... Mil Gaya,” among others.

In an interview with IANS, the actor reflected on his journey and shared that the hardships he faced had shaped him into a better actor. Rajat shared, “I got a call from Salman bhai's office when ‘Radhe’ was being made. The team wanted me to play a particular character. When Salman bhai saw me on the set, they were shooting for a song. He asked me what I was doing here. I told him that his office called me because there is a role in ‘Radhe’. He said, ‘You are not going to do it. I will give you something better’. And I was very touched that thank God he did not allow me to do something smaller or that does not suit my personality.”