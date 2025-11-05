Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is showering all his love on daughter Athiya Shetty, celebrating her birthday on Wednesday. Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to post a picture with Athiya, showing the father-daughter duo posing for the camera at what appears to be a restaurant.

"Wishing my heart in a human form, a beautiful soul ... a beautiful day ... happy birthday my baby ... keep shining, keep believing, keep being you," the actor wrote in the caption.

Replying to the same, Athiya commented, "Thank you, papa! Love you."

Athiya's younger brother, Ahan Shetty, also took to social media and shared a heartfelt birthday note, calling Athiya his "best friend."

"Happy Birthday to the one who's been my biggest supporter, protector, and best friend. You've stood by me, believed in me, and fought for me in ways I can't even explain. Happy birthday...love you always," the 'Border 2' star wrote, sharing a picture of the siblings together.

Athiya Shetty, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah."Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero'. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.