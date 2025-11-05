Advertisement
SHARDA SINHA

On 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha's First Death Anniversary, PM Modi Offers Heartfelt Tributes

Sharda Sinha, who was known as the 'Bihar Kokila' for her melodious renditions of folk music by millions of her admirers, passed away on the evening of November 5 while being treated for septicaemia at Delhi's AIIMS.

|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 01:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
On 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha's First Death Anniversary, PM Modi Offers Heartfelt TributesPic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt tribute to the renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha on her first death anniversary.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi remembered her musical legacy and association with Bihar's art and culture.

"On the first death anniversary of Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha Ji, heartfelt tribute to her. She gave a new identity to Bihar's art and culture through folk songs, for which she will always be remembered. Her melodious songs associated with the great festival Chhath will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people," he wrote in the X post.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid tributes to the late Sharda Sinha.

"The sweet songs sung in her melodious voice during the Chhath Mahaparva by Smt. Sharda Sinha Ji continues to resonate even today across Bihar and all parts of the country. Her memory will forever remain cherished in the land of Bihar, the world of music, and among music lovers," the CM wrote.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Songs: Sharda Sinha's 'Pahile Pahile Chhathi Maiya' To Pawan Singh's Geet

Sharda Sinha, who was known as the "Bihar Kokila" for her melodious renditions of folk music by millions of her admirers, passed away on the evening of November 5 while being treated for septicaemia at Delhi's AIIMS.

Her mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi, where her final rites were performed with full state honours.

ALSO READ: Maithili Thakur Pays Tribute To Late Folk Legend Sharda Sinha Upon Arrival In Patna, Says 'Nation Will Miss Her This Chhath'

Sharda's final rites were performed at the same location where her father's final rites were performed in Patna, her family revealed at the time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national tributes, calling Sinha's death an "irreparable loss" for the music world. He praised her immense contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music genres, particularly for her deeply moving Chhath songs, which are a staple of the annual Chhath Puja celebrations.

"The echo of her melodious songs will last forever," said the Prime Minister in a statement of condolence. 

