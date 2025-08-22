Advertisement
CHIRANJEEVI

On Chiranjeevi's 70th Birthday, 'Vishwambhara' Glimpse Teases Tale Of A Saviour

Vishwambhara: The film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, with Mouni Roy appearing in a special number. 

|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 01:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
On Chiranjeevi's 70th Birthday, 'Vishwambhara' Glimpse Teases Tale Of A SaviourPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Hyderabad: The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' have shared a glimpse of the movie on the occasion of the actor's 70th birthday.

As Megastar Chiranjeevi marks his birthday, the makers of 'Vishwambhara' unveiled a special Birthday Glimpse, which is considered to be one of the highly anticipated socio-fantasy films in Indian cinema.

 

A post shared by Team Megastar (@megastaroffl)

Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the glimpse introduces audiences to the mystical world of Vishwambhara, opening with a conversation between a child and an elderly man about a past destruction caused by selfishness.

From this chaos emerges the long-awaited saviour, brought to life by Chiranjeevi in a commanding, larger-than-life avatar.

The makers have shared a glimpse on their YouTube handle.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, with Mouni Roy appearing in a special number. MM Keeravani is composing the music, supported by Bheems Ceciroleo, with Chota K Naidu as cinematographer and AS Prakash as production designer.

In a major development, Abhishek Agarwal Arts has come on board to present the film in Hindi, ensuring the film's reach across the country.

Jointly produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod of UV Creations, now joined by Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Vishwambhara is scheduled for a grand release in summer 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

