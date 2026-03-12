On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday, let's decode his luxury lifestyle, net worth & educational qualifications

Happy Birthday Aditya Dhar: He is currently the talk of the town in Bollywood circles and comes not from any filmy family background. Yes! it's none other than 'Dhurandhar' man himself - Aditya Dhar. On his 42nd birthday today, we thought of knowing him a little better through trivia and information available online. Let's decode his luxury lifestyle, net worth and personal life:

Aditya Dhar's educational background

A Kashmiri pandit, Aditya Dhar studied at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi and graduated from Hindu College, University of Delhi. While his stay in college, he was actively involved in theatre with groups including the Delhi Music Theatre. Not many know that his mother Sunita Dhar, was a former dean at Delhi University.

Aditya's elder brother Lokesh Dhar worked as a studio executive at UTV Motion Pictures and later Fox Star Studios. Aditya and Lokesh co-founded B62 Studios the production company in 2021.

Aditya's career growth

Aditya moved to Mumbai in 2006, and worked as an assistant director. He contributed lyrics for songs composed by Raghav Sachar in the film Kabul Express, director by Kabir Khan;[14] along with Haal-e-Dil and Daddy Cool. He also contributed dialogues to director Priyadarshan's films Aakrosh and Tezz.

Aditya Dhar's film journey

Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019 with highly acclaimed war actioner based on real-life retaliation operations following the 2016 Uri attack. It featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, his debut became the 10th highest-grossing Indian film domestically that year.

Amid COVID-19 scare, his next trilogy with Vicky Kaushal - Immortal Ashwatthama went on a back burner. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar bankrolled movies under his banner including Article 370 (2024) and the horror thriller Baramulla (2025) in which he also was a co-writer.

Then came Dhurandhar in 2025, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The movie created a storm at the box office breaking several records and writing new history. Dhurandhar became the 4th Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

Now, it's second part Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026 - coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa respectively.

Aditya Dhar's net worth, personal life

Aditya Dhar tied the knot with Bollywood actress Yami Gautam in an intimate and traditional ceremony in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in June 2021. The couple welcomed their heir first child, Vedavid, was born in May 2024.

As per Financial Express report Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam together have a net worth of over Rs 100 crore. Aditya Dhar's reported fee per film is between Rs 8–10 crore.

The power couple owns a luxury home in Bandra, a duplex in Chandigarh, and a family house in Himachal Pradesh.