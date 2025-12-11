Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994762https://zeenews.india.com/people/on-dilip-kumar-s-103rd-birth-anniversary-saira-banu-recalls-how-actor-vanished-as-a-person-for-his-roles-2994762.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleOn Dilip Kumar’s 103rd Birth Anniversary, Saira Banu Recalls How Actor Vanished As A Person For His Roles
DILIP KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

On Dilip Kumar’s 103rd Birth Anniversary, Saira Banu Recalls How Actor Vanished As A Person For His Roles

Veteran actress Saira Banu has shared a special message for her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his birth anniversary.

|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On Dilip Kumar’s 103rd Birth Anniversary, Saira Banu Recalls How Actor Vanished As A Person For His RolesPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu has shared a special message for her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his birth anniversary.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback videos in which one could see the effortless camaraderie between the couple.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she shared how the actor would vanish as a human being and let the character speak when he prepared for any role.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She wrote, “My dearest Yousuf Saab, Every year, when this day returns, it brings with it a gentle stirring in my heart… a mourn of all the seasons I have watched you live, not merely as an artist for the world, but as the finest human being I have ever known. People often speak of you as an institution, a phenomenon, a genius beyond comparison and they are right”.

“But I have seen the quieter miracles, the way you prepared for every role by breathing in its time, its silence, how you dissolved into the soil of each character until even I, who knew you best, would search for the man behind the performance. Your dedication was always a sacred offering to your art and fans”, she added.

Dilip Kumar’s legacy stands as one of the most defining pillars of Indian cinema. He introduced an unprecedented level of naturalistic acting to Hindi films, moving away from theatrical styles and shaping what later became the grammar of modern screen performance. His nuanced portrayals in films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, and ‘Naya Daur’ set new benchmarks for emotional depth, restraint, and character immersion.

His influence extended across generations, actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan have openly acknowledged learning from his craft, screen presence, and discipline. Beyond acting, he was known for his integrity, thoughtful role selection, and contributions to Indian cultural diplomacy. His six-decade career not only elevated the artistic stature of Bollywood but also cemented him as a symbol of cinematic excellence.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

#DNA
Munir's Reign Of Terror: Imran's Sisters Detained, PTI Banned, Trump Bails Pak
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: 48-Second Video Reveals Terror Machinery
Japan earthquake news
Japan Hit By Fresh Earthquake Days After 7.6 Magnitude Tremor
Jammu and Kashmir snow
Snow Drought Grips Jammu And Kashmir, IMD Reports 46.63% Snowfall Deficit
India US trade
'India Is A Tough Nut To Crack,' Says US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Thailand
9 Cambodian Civilians Killed In Border Fighting, Thai Military Imposes Curfew
Uttar Pradesh
Those Who Divide Country Are Sinners Like Jaichand And Mir Jafar: CM Yogi
India
PM Modi Talks With Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance On Terror
Indian drone
Pakistan's Nightmare: India's 'Baaz' Drone Flies 18 Hours, Missiles Can't Stop
Lok Sabha
‘Detect, Delete, Deport’: Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For...