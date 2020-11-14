On Diwali, Akshay Kumar announces 'Ram Setu' as his next - First look posters

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is unstoppable at the Box Office. The man of the moment has a kitty full of bumper projects. Adding one more feather to his coveted cap of movies, he announced his next venture 'Ram Setu' on Diwali.

Akki wished his fans a happy Deepawali with a major film announcement. He took to social media and wrote: This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!

इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु

He also shared the first look poster of Ram Setu.

The film will be presented by Akshay Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films. It will be directed by Abhishek Sharma while the creative producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

More details will be unveiled in the coming days.

This surely means a Happy Diwali for Akshay Kumar fans!