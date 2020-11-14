हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Setu

On Diwali, Akshay Kumar announces 'Ram Setu' as his next - First look posters

The film will be presented by Akshay Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films.

On Diwali, Akshay Kumar announces &#039;Ram Setu&#039; as his next - First look posters

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is unstoppable at the Box Office. The man of the moment has a kitty full of bumper projects. Adding one more feather to his coveted cap of movies, he announced his next venture 'Ram Setu' on Diwali.

Akki wished his fans a happy Deepawali with a major film announcement. He took to social media and wrote: This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!

He also shared the first look poster of Ram Setu. 

The film will be presented by Akshay Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films. It will be directed by Abhishek Sharma while the creative producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

More details will be unveiled in the coming days. 

This surely means a Happy Diwali for Akshay Kumar fans!

 

Tags:
Ram SetuDiwali 2020Akshay KumarDiwaliDeepawali
Next
Story

Kashmera Shah's bold photoshoot after her weight loss transformation goes viral on social media - See pics, video
  • 87,73,479Confirmed
  • 1,29,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Successful Test of Quick Reaction Missile in Balasore