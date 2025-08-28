New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was marked this year on August 27. Across the nation, Bappa idols were brought home by devotees and prayers offered. Much like everyone else, our Bollywood celebrities too immersed in Lord's Bhakti and in full fervour welcomed Bappa home amid dance and dhol beats. As part of their annual ritual, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma brought Ganpati Bappa idol home and the celebrations kicked-off in full fanfare.

Salman Khan At Ganpati Celebrations

Superstar Salman Khan shared a clip on Instagram where he can be seen performing the Ganpati Aarti preceded by his mother, Salma Khan, and father, Salim Khan. It also gives a sneak-peek into the gorgeous decor and majestic Bappa Idol in pista green seated among many flowers. Firstly, Salma Khan performed the aarti, followed by the actor's father and veteran lyricist Salim Khan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Salman Khan wore a black shirt and beige pants, performed the aarti and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. The clip had a Ganapati song played in the background. It was followed by Salman Khan's siblings and the rest of his family members, which include Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita, Aayush Sharma and their sons Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

The Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, also participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Salman Khan and his family.

Celebs At Bhagnani's Ganpati Celebrations

Many celebs visited Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's residence to celebrate the occasion.

The couple, who tied the knot in February last year, hosted a special puja at their home in Mumbai. The celebrations saw a mix of film stars and cricketers coming together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in a traditional yet glamorous style.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan And More Welcome Bappa Home With 'Love & Creativity'

Ananya Panday was one of the first stars spotted at the event, followed by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived together and made heads turn. India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media on Wednesday. Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also offered glimpses to the fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival where lakhs of devotees gather at famous Ganpati temples and pandals to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.

(With ANI Inputs)