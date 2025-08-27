On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Being Multicultural, Says, 'I Simply Believe I’m An Indian'

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 today, devotees welcome Bappa home and offer prayers to the Lord before bidding him farewell on Visarjan with a promise of returning next year. Many of our Bollywood celebs also welcome Ganpati home and celebrate the festivak with much gusto and fervour. Actress Sara Ali Khan, coming from a multi-cultural family celebrates Ganpati festival with family.

Talking about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Sara to Hindustan Times, "To me, the festival truly rekindles a sense of communal spirit. In a world that can sometimes feel so isolated, it’s heart-warming to see everyone come together to celebrate, to pray, and to hope not just for auspicious beginnings in our own lives, but for everyone’s. That shift from an insular to a more communal way of being is what I cherish the most about Ganesh Chaturthi."

Adding, "Mumbai lights up differently during Ganesh Chaturthi. There’s laughter, joy, aartis, and pandals on every road. When I see communities uniting to decorate their Ganpati, the spirit of festivity spreads everywhere and those vibrations can truly be felt across the whole city."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Opening up on her multicultural upbringing, she said, "I simply believe I’m an Indian. Whatever my spiritual beliefs may be, at the core of it, there’s a very strong pulse of just being Indian. And to me, being Indian means celebrating all kinds of festivals. We celebrate Eid, we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, we celebrate Christmas and I feel that empathy isn’t as prevalent as it should be, but festivals allow for it. “My favourite thing about all these festivals is that they foster empathy. They allow us to celebrate for everyone, not just ourselves. And in today’s world, I think that’s more important than ever."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently starred in Metro... In Dino, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. She also expressed her gratitude to Ganpati for protecting her and blessing her with all the great things in life.