On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey Welcome Bappa To Their New Sea-Facing Luxe Apartment, Nia Sharma Pays A Visit!

Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey have been the best of friends for over a decade now. Ravi and actress- producer wife Sargun Mehta recently bought a plush sea-facing apartment in the heart of Mumbai and welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their new house with a lot of love and warmth, Nia Sharma whp happened to visit Ravi Dubey’s new house to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa, was seen having a ball of a time in her friend's new abode.

She shared a few photos and videos straight from the divine visit, and also of Ravi Dubey’s new luxurious apartment. Dressed in an all pink ensemble, Nia looked gorgeous in her traditional attire.

In one of the videos, Nia is seeing showing the gorgeous sea view straight from Ravi's humongous balcony. While Nia recording Nia can be heard saying, “Ravi Dubey, congratulations on the new house. Everyone, this is so beautiful! I am staying here." With Sargun appearing in the video, Nia was seen quipping, “I am their uninvited guest,"- to which Ravi quickly said, “Invited guest!"

After Ravi and Sargun's house , Nia also went to actor Arjun Bijlani's house to seek blessings of Bappa.

Talking about Ravi and Sargun's house, the couple has named it as "Saubhagya." The house is located in an upscale area of Mumbai, and Ravi and Sargun are now neighbours to cricketer KL Rahul, actor Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffery. The gorgeous apartment offers a clear view to the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

The interiors are splashed with sprawling white-themed living room with touches of gold. In a video shared by Ravi, he gave a glimpse of the house along while welcoming Bappa home. “Welcome to ‘Saubhagya’ bappa… welcome to our new home. Sargun and me are blessed," Ravi captioned the clip. The couple have turned producers and are producers a lot of content under their production banner “Dreamiyaata Entertainment.”