IRRFAN KHAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

On Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary, Babil Khan Drops Unseen Pics With Dad; Recalls 'Jumping On Him & Falling Asleep'

Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: The maverick actor was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumor - a rare cancer in in 2018. He sought treatment in the UK for a year, and returned to India in 2019. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 28 April 2020, where he received treatment for colon infection caused by the disease, but breathed his last the next day at 53.

|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
On Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary, Babil Khan Drops Unseen Pics With Dad; Recalls 'Jumping On Him & Falling Asleep'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Babil Khan recently opened a small window into the lighter, everyday moments he shared with his late father Irrfan Khan as he remembered how he would often jump on him by saying “sofa mode activated”. 

Babil took to Instagram, where he shared two images. The first was a nostalgic photograph showing a young Babil lying on the back of his father, the late Irrfan Khan. Both appear relaxed and comfortable on a striped floor mat, with simple pillows and a few household items around them.

 

Another picture features Irrfan Khan and Babil standing face-to-face outdoors at night. The background is softly blurred, with streetlights and bokeh effects adding a dramatic effect.

For the caption, Babil wrote: “Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say “sofa mode activated” before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back).”

Babil last year had earlier shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentioned several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

In October, the actor made a return to Instagram, as he posted pictures, in which he was seen wearing a brick red coloured sweater as the winter season makes quite in-roads with monsoon withdrawal.

He was last seen in Logout, a cyber thriller drama which also includes Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair. Directed by Amit Golani, Logout explores the dark side of digital fame and the psychological toll of life lived online.

Talking about the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. In 2020, he started receiving treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease.

The acclaimed actor died the next day of hospitalisation at 53 years old. His mother Saeeda Begum, aged 93, had died just four days prior in Jaipur.

