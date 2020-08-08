On January 16, Rhea Chakraborty spoke to Mahesh Bhatt 7 times, her call details reveal

New Delhi: A day after Bollywood actress, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday along with her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi, her call details of last one year make some startling revelations.

According to sources in last one year, Rhea talked to her father 1192 times, her brother Showik Chakraborty 1069 times. She had a conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput around 145 times.

With her mentor and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty interacted 16 times in a year over the phone. The call details of the duo between Jan 12, 2020, to February 3, when Rhea was in Chandigarh reveal that they interacted that they spoke 16 times. But on January 16 alone, they talked 7 times.

There have been 7 incoming and 9 outgoing calls to Mahesh Bhatt. Then 5 incoming and 10 outgoing calls to psychiatrist Kersi Chavda. As per these details, Sushant called Rhea only 28 times while the actress made 259 calls to the late 'Dil Bechara' star.

Also, Samuel Miranda's number was with Sushant, therefore, the call details on Miranda's name actually belong to the late actor.

Meanwhile, the ED will probe Rhea's father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty on Monday (August 10, 2020). Along with Rhea, her brother was also the director of two of Sushant's companies.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. His fans, family and well-wishers have been pressing for a CBI probe suspecting foul play.