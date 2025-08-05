Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol turned a year older on Tuesday, receiving an outpouring of wishes from her family and friends. The latest to join the bandwagon is her husband, actor Ajay Devgn.

The 'Singham' star shared a short yet catchy birthday wish for Kajol, showcasing their playful banter in the post.

"Could say a lot, but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite," he wrote on Instagram.

Ajay also shared two black-and-white pictures of his wife, including one from her early days, as Kajol appears visibly youthful.

He followed it up with a recent snap, capturing the actress in an ethnic ensemble.

Earlier, the couple's eldest kid, daughter Nysa, also shared an adorable wish for her mother. Uploading a picture with Kajol, Nysa wrote, "My mama's birthday."

Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebrities also extended greetings for Kajol. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Kajol..always a laugh riot with you...lots of love always."

Rakul Preet Singh also shared her wishes and added, "Happy Birthday, Kajol Ma'am! May the year ahead unfold gently and bring what you seek from it."

Genelia Deshmukh, who shares her birthday with the 'Maa' star, also wished her "love and happiness."

On the work front, Kajol has been quite busy with her back-to-back releases. She began with Vishal Furia's fantasy drama, 'Maa', alongside Rohit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.

The actress was last seen in the JioHotstar film 'Sarzameen', which premiered on July 25. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' recently opened in theatres, receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film included a star-studded cast of Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, and others.