Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan wished Happy birthday to her 'favourite human & incredible appa' Kamal Haasan on Friday as he turned 71 years old.

The 'Premam' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely video compilation of some of her precious and goofy moments with her father.

Wishing the veteran actor on his special day, Shruti wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite human who also happens to be my incredible appa :) (sic)."

Showing her gratitude to Kamal Haasan for being the 'most adorable daddy', she added, "Thankyou for your words of wisdom that you impart with such ease and humour , Thankyou for being the most adorable daddy who still buys me my Favourite cookies and snacks yourself, the best person to sing with and talk music and movies and for being the one person who makes me laugh through everything (pink heart emoji)."

"This birthday I wish for you to be all that you continue to dream to be … your magic your sparkle and your Gorgeous soul is without comparison in this universe .. happy happy to you (cake, balloon and Partying face emoji) @ikamalhaasan," the post concluded.

Shruti further added the "Let It Be" track by The Beatles in the backdrop. Before this, Shruti shared an insight into her adorable bond with her actor father.

She took to social media and posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting her makeup done while joking around with her team.

In the middle of all this, Shruti picks up her phone to call her dad, asking him playfully, “Hi Appa, you still sleeping?”

Uploading the clip on her IG, Shruti penned, “I spend almost all of of my time with my girls, each of us hustling and building our lives everyday but we do it whilst being completely mental and enjoying every second of this crazy ride called life and work (sic).”