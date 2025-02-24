Advertisement
KIARA ADVANI

On Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s Dubai Brunch, Fans Spot Jennifer Lopez At Same Restaurant

Kiara was last seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
On Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s Dubai Brunch, Fans Spot Jennifer Lopez At Same Restaurant Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The latest fan video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from a Dubai restaurant is creating a buzz online. The duo was seen interacting with fans, posing for selfies, and enjoying their time, leaving admirers thrilled by their down-to-earth nature.

Adding to the excitement, fans also spotted Jennifer Lopez at the same restaurant. Another viral video captured the global icon clicking pictures with fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiyaa!!! (@_kiaraxadvani__)

With both videos trending, Dubai proves yet again to be a favourite celebrity hotspot. 

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She has War 2 along with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in her kitty. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand has Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor to look forward to. 

He was last seen in Yodha along with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

 

