Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987381https://zeenews.india.com/people/on-ladylove-tara-sutarias-birthday-beau-veer-pahariya-showers-love-on-his-whole-heart-2987381.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
TARA SUTARIA

On Ladylove Tara Sutaria's Birthday, Beau Veer Pahariya Showers Love On His 'Whole Heart'

Tara also shared glimpses from her birthday bash on Instagram, showing her enjoying with her friends and Veer.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On Ladylove Tara Sutaria's Birthday, Beau Veer Pahariya Showers Love On His 'Whole Heart'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria received warm wishes from her fans and friends across social media platforms on her birthday.

Sutaria celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and among those who wished her was Veer Pahariya who dropped the most romantic birthday message for his "whole heart", leaving fans gushing over the couple's lovey-dovey moments.

Veer shared a string of pictures from Tara's birthday celebrations, along with other adorable snaps. The first one shows the duo sharing a sweet moment as Veer holds Tara in his embrace, followed by the second one that shows the 'Sky Force' actor playing piano for her.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also included a glimpse from their vacation as they can be seen enjoying a yacht ride.

In his caption, Veer wrote, "Happy Birthday my whole heart," to which Tara cutely replied with, "My everything."

Tara also shared glimpses from her birthday bash on Instagram, showing her enjoying with her friends and Veer.

Earlier this week, Tara Sutaria headed to the Maldives for her pre-birthday celebrations and dropped pictures from the getaway.

The actor looked stunning dressed in a black beachwear, which she paired with dangling earrings. "BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO," Tara wrote in the caption.

Tara and Veer have been stirring headlines lately over their hush-hush romance, with many convinced that the two are dating. While Tara and Veer have been spotted together multiple times, they continue to tease fans with interesting insights.

The 'Apurva' star recently also offered a sneak peek into a romantic Italian vacation with Veer Pahariya. Tara shared pictures from her Italian vacation with Veer.

On the work front, Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was also seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', which starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Among Tara's other acting credits are 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Apurva'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: US Report Targets India On Religious Freedom
Lava Agni 4
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Today Live: Check Specs, Price And Other Features
Bihar
Bihar: Amit Shah In Patna To Attend Swearing-In Of Nitish Kumar
Mumbai court
Medikabazaar Case: Mumbai Court Directs Accused To Surrender Passports
India-Bangladesh
Amid Sheikh Hasina's Repatriation Row, India-Bangladesh NSAs Meet In Delhi
DK Shivakumar
Leadership Drama Erupts In Karnataka: DKS May Quit As State Congress Chief
Technology
Niti Aayog Unveils Report on Strengthening Water Security Across 18 Blocks
Technology
Apple Announces 45 Finalists For 2025 App Store Awards
Pakistan JF-17 Block III
Pakistan Secretly Delivers Deadly Warplanes To Azerbaijan; Experts Raise Alarm
Satish Sanpal
Meet Satish Sanpal Who Built His Empire With Just Rs 80000