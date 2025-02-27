On Maha Shivratri 2025, Mouni Roy Shares Glimpses Of Her Spiritual Journey

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy decided to wish netizens on Maha Shivratri by dropping glimpses from her spiritual journey on social media.

The first post features Mouni Roy running towards a big idol of Lord Shiva in the Sadhguru Ashram. In the second clip, she can be seen praying sitting in a temple, along with other devotees. This was followed by some other glimpses of her visit to the various temples. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen meditating. The post further includes a couple of stills of Mouni Roy with her loved ones.

"Shivoham Shiv Swaropoham...Wishing you all a heartfelt Mahashivratri", Mouni Roy captioned the post.

Her BFF and actress Disha Patani remarked on the post with "Beauty", accompanied by two red-heart emojis.

Mouni Roy has visited Sadhguru's ashram on numerous occasions to take blessings from him. She is often accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sadhuru's ashram is located on the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains outside the city of Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Work-wise, Mouni Roy will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in his forthcoming action-horror comedy. "The Bhootnii". The highly-anticipated drama will be reaching the cinema halls on 18th April 2025.

The teaser of the drama provides us an insight into a mystical world where 'love turns into darkness'. The clip shows Sunny Singh screaming to get back his love (Palak Tiwari) from a supernatural being (Mouni Roy). We also see Sanjay Dutt holding two swords, ready to fight spirits.

For those who do not know, the film was previously titled "The Virgin Tree", but has now been renamed.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie features a strong cast with Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in crucial roles, along with others.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, "The Bhootnii" has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.