On Maha Shivratri 2025, Shreya Ghoshal To Drop New Song 'Namo Shankara'

New Delhi: Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal's new track titled 'Namo Shankara' which is an ode to Lord Mahadev - a tribute that promises to touch hearts with its devotional essence will be announced on the pious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2025. Shreya announced on her social media, sharing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate Mahadev through music.

Sharing the poster of the ‘Namo Shankara’, she wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! This Mahashivratri, let devotion take over as we present #NamoShankara—a soul-stirring offering to the divine. This song is an ode to the supreme energy of Mahadev. Feel the power and lose yourself in the chants of Shiva! Coming soon! Stay tuned. #NamoShankara #Mahashivratri #HarHarMahadev #ShreyaGhoshal

‘Namo Shankara’ promises a deeply devotional and spiritual experience, filled with reverence for Mahadev. Fans are eagerly excited to witness this divine melody and celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, as Shreya Ghoshal’s voice adds to the festivities.

2024 has been an incredible year for Shreya Ghoshal, with two massive hits. Her songs "Ami Je Tomar" from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and "Angaaron" from Pushpa 2: The Rule became chartbusters, further cementing her place as a music industry legend. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next devotional masterpiece!