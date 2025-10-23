Advertisement
MALAIKA ARORA

On Malaika Arora's Birthday, Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Has Got The Sweetest Wish 'Keep Seeking'!

Malaika was recently seen shaking a leg in the 'Poison Baby' song from 'Thamma'.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 01:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
On Malaika Arora's Birthday, Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Has Got The Sweetest Wish 'Keep Seeking'!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have parted ways over a year ago, but their friendship continues to turn heads. On Malaika's 52nd birthday, Arjun took to Instagram and extended his warm greetings to his ex-girlfriend.

"Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring keep smiling and always keep seeking," Arjun wrote.

He also shared a throwback picture of Malaika from their trip to Paris.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two, who tied the knot in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan, announced their separation in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen shaking a leg in the 'Poison Baby' song from 'Thamma'.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage.

She is also currently seen as a judge on the new season of India's Got Talent. She is co-judging the show with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan. 

