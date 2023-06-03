topStoriesenglish2617205
On Parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's 50th Anniversary, Shweta Reveals Secret To Their 'Long Marriage'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 50th marriage anniversary today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th marriage anniversary on June 3.
  • They got married in the year 1973.
  • Amitabh Bachchan also penned a special note on the occasion.

Trending Photos

On Parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's 50th Anniversary, Shweta Reveals Secret To Their 'Long Marriage'

June 3 marks the 50th marriage anniversary of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. On this day, in 1973, the couple got married. Celebrating five decades of married life, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan embody the essence of an enduring and perfect couple. Together through thick and thin, they stand tall, establishing the foundations of love, trust, and understanding in a marriage. To mark the occasion, their daughter, Shweta Bachchan, expressed her heartfelt wishes to her “golden” parents.

Shweta shared a nostalgic picture of the couple and conveyed her greetings on their anniversary. Revealing the secret behind Amitabh and Jaya’s enduring marriage, Shweta wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

 

In the post, she also shared a black-and-white picture of the couple from their younger days, seemingly from a film set. The two of them can be seen looking at each other, with smiles on their faces. While Jaya was in a saree, Amitabh Bachchan wore a printed shirt with plain pants.

Reacting to the post, many, including Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, director Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, greeted the couple on their special day. Fans also extended their wishes to Amitabh Bchchan and Jaya Bachchan. 

The megastar, too, shared a special blog post on his 50th wedding anniversary. He penned a special note which read, “June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come…”.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married June 3, 1973. They have two children — daughter Shweta Bachchan and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan.

