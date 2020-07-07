हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

On Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's wedding anniversary, fans flood internet with their unseen pics!

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's wedding anniversary, fans flood internet with their unseen pics!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: One of the most romantic B-Town couples, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. On their wedding anniversary today, fans thronged Twitter and wished the couple but in their own viral style!

Netizens flooded the internet with unseen wedding pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on Twitter. Take a look: 

In fact, #MiraRajput became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site as well. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

Here's congratulating the power couple on their 5th wedding anniversary!

 

