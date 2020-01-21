On Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, rumoured ladylove Rhea Chakraborty calls him 'crazy diamond' in love-dovey note!

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find, actor Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates his birthday on January 21 and as he turns a year older today, his rumoured ladylove Rhea Chakraborty decided to shower some praises on the 'Kedarnath' star.

Rhea wrote a lovey-dovey birthday wish on Instagram and shared a few photos of the two as well. She wrote: Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality

Well, the two have not really spoken about dating each other in public but are often spotted hanging out with each other.

Sometime back, pictures of the couple shopping on the streets of Capri in Italy had gone viral on the internet.

On the work front, Sushant has his kitty full of meaty roles. He has 'Dil Bechara', the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Rhea was last seen in 2018 romantic drama 'Jalebi' which was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. Next, she has 'Chehre' in her kitty which will be directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.