On Tahira Kashyap's Birthday, Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Their Phone Conversation

Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap: The actor-hubby Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a beautiful post for his author-filmmaker wife.

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 03:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
On Tahira Kashyap's Birthday, Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Their Phone Conversation Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap turned 42 on 21st January 2025. Wishing his ladylove on her special day, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official IG handle and penned a special post. 

The 'Dream Girl' actor shared a black and white pic of the couple where Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen romantically following Tahira Kashyap. He further wrote, "Ayush! Papa aa gaye! Baad mein phone karti hoon." Se le kar "Papa! Ayush aa gaya! Baad mein phone karti hoon." Tak ka ishq dekha hai."

Talking about her special day, Tahira Kashyap revealed, "Every year, my birthday feels unique and special! Three years ago, it was a safari trip with friends to Gir. Two years back, it was an all-girls trip to Dubai. Last year, it was a serene celebration in Goa with a classical performance and just family.”

She further added, “I feel incredibly blessed to have such thoughtful friends and family who plan something different and memorable every time. As adults, we often feel it's odd to get excited about birthdays, but my loved ones never fail to make mine extraordinary. But more than anything, I'm grateful that each year, I get to spend my special day with my close ones in the most heartwarming way. Truly, I couldn't ask for more!"

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is presently busy with his forthcoming drama "Thama". Touted to be a 'bloody love story', the project will be a part of Maddock's blockbuster horror comedy universe. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna in his next. Additionally, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the drama.

Made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, "Thama" has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Amar Kaushik. The screenplay of the drama has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

"Thama" talks about a determined historian who examines ancient manuscripts for clues to the mysterious vampire legends of Vijay Nagar.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK